Biloela golfers draw first blood

2nd Mar 2020 8:47 AM

BILOELA Golf Club representatives have claimed the early advantage in the Curtis Zone pennant competition after impressing in the opening round.

Even before teeing off in the first-round fixture at the Boyne Island Golf Club on Saturday, many golfers in the region had tipped Biloela's Division A team would be the one to beat this year and they didn't disappoint.

Biloela's Dylan Parish, Adam Mollis, Troy Lonsdale and Andrew Nola all scored wins over their Gladstone Golf Club rivals.

Declan Corke was the only Gladstone representative to notch a win in the division.

Gladstone enjoyed more success in Division B, registering a 4-3 win over Biloela.

Mark Sinle prevailed 6-and-5 over Greg Dillon, Nick Simoen won 4-and-3 over Caine Austin, Peter Berrett (2-and-1) beat John Barber and Paul Green (1-up) downed Jason Winnett.

Graham Dorsett, a 4-and-3 winner over Terry Arstall claimed a win for Biloela in division B as did Adam Drochmann, who beat David Smith (4-and-3) and Chucky Miles, who downed Brett Lindberg 1-up.

Biloela will take on Calliope Golf Club in Gladstone on March 15 in Round 2 before hosting Calliope on April 4.

