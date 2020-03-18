Biloela business closed as employee tests for coronavirus

THE Banana Shire Support Centre closed its doors this morning as manager Mark Warnick awaits to be tested for COVID-19.

Mr Warnick returned from New Zealand on March 6 and had been at work since March 10 showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

However on Monday night and Tuesday, Mr Warnick said he was developing a sore throat and runny nose and so he made the decision to self-isolate.

"We have other staff that have travelled domestically and others that have some underlying health issues which put them in that higher risk area," Mr Warnick said.

"It was best that I self-isolate and if I did have it I don't want to share it among staff and clients."

Sullivan Nicholas and Pathology Biloela are testing Mr Warnick at his home this afternoon for COVID-19 and while he's not overly concerned about his own health, Mr Warnick hopes he hasn't spread COVID-19 if he tests positive.

"I'd be more disappointed if I had it and shared it with people," Mr Warnick said.

"I don't class myself in the high risk area of danger but some of the people I've been associated with are.

"My other concern is not knowing how far to trace it back.

"I've been to Brisbane, Sydney, the golf club and Hotel Settlers here.

"What's the flow-on from there and that will be dictated by some directives I'm sure."

NO CHANCES: Banana Shire Support Centre manager Mark Warnick (left) is testing for COVID-19 this afternoon. (Photo taken in December 2019)

Test results should return in 48-72 hours.

The Banana Shire Support Centre provide counselling, support and other services to victims of domestic violence and crisis accommodation and material assistance to people who are homeless.

With his staff working behind closed doors at the support centre, Mr Warnick said core services and counselling will continue to be delivered over the next few days as he awaits test results.

"Should the test return clear, the doors of the support centre will open," Mr Warnick said.

"If not the other staff will need to be tested and the doors to stay closed.

If there's a complication we will have to work out how we will deal with it moving forward."

The current Australian Government guidelines are that all residents who have returned from anywhere overseas are now required to self-isolate for 14 days.

If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want more information call 13 HEALTH on (13 43 25 84).