Biloela and surrounds cop downpour

More than 20mm of rain fell around the Biloela area on Monday afternoon with more showers expected.

THE Biloela area has recorded healthy rainfall over the past hour with the possibility of more on the way.

Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology said that between 1.15pm-2.15pm on Monday the flood alert gauge on Linkes Road recorded 27mm, Callide Dam 17mm and Biloela itself 5mm.

“From south of Rockhampton and Gladstone is where we seeing the persistent periods of rain developing today,” Ms Wong said.

“We are expecting that to be persistent this afternoon and the evening.

“It could continue to rain in Biloela for the next several hours.”

Ms Wong said that the system causing the rainfall is a south-easterly wind surge that has pushed up the southern coastline over the past couple of days.

“It’s stalled around the Capricornia area, around Rockhampton and behind it is filling in with cloud and rain,” she said.

“The other thing helping the rain today is an upper trough moving across southern Queensland to enhance the showers through inland areas.”

Rainfall is expected to ease to isolated showers in the area on Tuesday.