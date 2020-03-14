Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 9:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        premium_icon Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        News Leichhardt Hotel operator reveals what brought he and his wife to Taroom and the big news prompting them to leave

        Life’s too short to hold grudges

        premium_icon Life’s too short to hold grudges

        News Wishing for more kindness, compassion

        How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        premium_icon How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        Breaking A hero truckie has rescued a family of five after their car rolled over on the...

        Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        premium_icon Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        News The region’s slickest and fastest rides to line Callide Street at special event