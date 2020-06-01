Beers flowing from the tap

TOP JOB: Commercial Hotel operators Michelle and Peter Law were back to serving cold beers on tap today.

NOTHING can quite replace the taste of being served a cold beer on tap and one Biloela pub is thankful to be back pouring the drinks.

The Commercial Hotel reopened the bar area today just after 1pm and residents immediately flocked to the establishment excited to enjoy the pub experience once again.

Commercial Hotel operator Peter Law said that 10 people were already lined up outside when the doors opened.

“I’ve already being having phone calls asking if we are open,” Mr Law said.

“The time will come when all the blokes will knock off work and come.

“It’s been good to see people come in and have a draught beer, that's what they were looking forward to.

“It’s been difficult times but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

From midday today as per the Queensland government’s stage two restrictions, 20 people can dine in at pubs and clubs across the state.

Furthermore from June 5, hospitality venues will be allowed to have 20 people per “section” of their establishment, meaning that a pub with multiple restaurants and rooms, up to 20 people could be accommodated in each room, as long as there are no more than one person per four square metres.

The Commercial Hotel were forced to just a pure takeaway model at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown before they resumed dine in service when stage one restrictions came into effect.

“There were a lot of takeaway meals then once the restrictions lifted we found more people wanted to come in and sit down,” Mr Law said.

“People just wanted to get out of the house.

“I think the 1.5m restrictions will last for a while and especially if they open up the gaming area

“All machines will need to be separated to we would lose five-six machines unless 3e put them into another room which would be a big cost.”

In addition to hoping to have 20 people in both the bar and restaurant area, Mr Law is hopeful that gaming will return to help fill five year hole that the lockdown has had on the business’ growth.

“I can see TAB and Keno going ahead at this stage but we will leave that to the powers to be,” Mr Law said.

“We are thankful for the people that came in and had takeaway meals.”