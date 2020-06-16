Beautiful memorial for dead teens restored

Memorial restored after vandals trashed the previous tribute for the four teenagers killed in a roadside crash. Cnr of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The memorial in honour of four teenagers killed in a car crash on June 7 has been restored to remember the young lives lost.

Fresh flowers, new balloons and personal messages have all been placed at the site on the corner of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St in Garbutt.

On Sunday broken vases, popped balloons and scattered flowers were spread around the area after vandals destroyed the touching floral display.

But family, friends and strangers have been quick to restore the memorial less than 24 hours after it was destroyed.

The site has grown in size over the past 10 days, with locals mourning the needless loss of four young lives.

The three girls and one boy were killed when the car they were travelling in clipped a roundabout on Bayswater Rd, rolled and hit a light pole at 4.30am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the Forensic Crash Unit began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police officers called it one of the worst crash scenes they had ever been to.

The 14-year-old driver was taken to Townsville University Hospital after the incident and was discharged soon after.

He's due to face court on June 30.