Beatrice officially cancels royal wedding

Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially called off their wedding in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who were set to wed at St. James's Palace in London on May 29 with a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to follow at Buckingham Palace, confirmed the news on Thursday.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesman for the couple told People.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

The UK government announced on Thursday that the nationwide lockdown would continue at least three more weeks.

In early March, a royal insider said that COVID-19 could impact Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials.

Mozzi, 37, the son of France-based Count Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, proposed to Beatrice, 31, during a romantic trip to the Italian island of Capri last September.

