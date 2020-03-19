Menu
STEM LEARNING: Mrs Linda Holman, Acting Principal – Biloela State High School, Joseph Hughes, Manager Environment and Community – Batchfire and Mrs Sarah Conway, Maths and Science Teacher – Redeemer Lutheran College.
News

Batchfire supports Biloela schools

Contributed
19th Mar 2020 3:00 PM

BATCHFIRE, in partnership with Queensland Resources Council, Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College will be delivering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to students in 2020.

“This is a long-term commitment to the young people of Biloela to develop a passion for STEM based subjects,” Batchfire Resources business head Chris Coombes said.

“The mining industry in Australia and globally has a very long future and it needs young people focusing on the industry for employment opportunities.”

Maths and science teacher at the Redeemer Lutheran Collage, Mrs Sarah Conway, said this was extremely exciting for students to have industry representatives from Batchfire and QRC come to the school and work with them.

“The learning opportunities are immense from this program.

“The 31 students that attend our after-school science club are an indication of the interest our students have in STEM.”

Acting principal of Biloela State High School Linda Holman said Callide Mine and QRC had past involvement with the school.

“However, the increased investment through funding and personnel will deliver great benefits to our students.

“Biloela High School is thrilled with the ongoing commitment that Batchfire is showing to our school.”

Batchfire Resources Environment and Community Manager Joseph Hughes said it was fantastic to work with such dedicated teachers in delivering this program.

“Students in Biloela are in good hands and have great opportunities through this program.

“In the near future Batchfire will be announcing other programs within the schools that will further enhance student opportunities.” Mr Hughes said.

