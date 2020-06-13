Menu
Band-Aid has copped a wave of mixed reviews from consumers on the back of brand’s launch of its inclusive new line of bandages. Picture: Supplied.
News

Band-Aid launching racially diverse range

by Natalie O’Neill
13th Jun 2020 7:20 PM

After years of petitions, Band-Aid will now launch a new line of bandages in a range of different skin tone colours - from beige to dark brown - to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," the firm announced Thursday.

The bandage brand, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, said it plans to roll out the new product in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

The news was largely met with support on social media, with most applauding the company for finally catering to all of its customers.

"Some will say it's not enough, others will say it took too long. While there's no arguing both points, if this is what it takes to make progress, I'll take it," shared one Twitter user.

 

 

Others argued the brand's efforts are fruitless, and have come too little too late. "It took 100 years Band-Aid. #WeSeeYou," noted one Twitter user.

 

 

 

 


For years, advocates have petitioned the brand to produce a broad range of skin tones.

The company didn't say when the new Band-Aids would hit the shelves.

In 2018, the multi-tone bandage company Tru-Colour, which celebrates different racial identities, made its way into Target stores nationwide.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Band-Aid launching racially diverse range

