Banana Shire residents reveal what they would do as mayor

IT’S APPARENT residents in the Banana Shire would appreciate a reduction of their household rates.

The Central Telegraph asked readers what you would do if you were mayor of the Banana Shire, and household rates featured prominently.

With postal votes for Local Government elections due on March 28, now is likely the ideal time for residents to consider what they want their new council to deliver.

Below are some of the responses we received:-

Craig Rodda: Do anything. I mean anything at all.

Candice Evans: My land worth 14k. Rates $3000. Work it out.

Matt Sue Appel: Cap rates increases to CPI.

Leah Pearce: Clean up the town. Make it more visually appealing. Plant some colourful plants like crepe myrtles, lilly pillies, evergold flaxes and other coloured flaxes, marigolds, different coloured grasses etc. Clean up and mow overgrown grass, clean up roundabouts. Weed them and gardens, etc etc because it is making the town look tired and rundown. We have recently heard this from a lot of ex residents returning saying all of this but I often wonder what new people think when they drive through the town and see it’s condition.

For more information on how to vote, head to the Electoral Commission Queensland website at https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/.