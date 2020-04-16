Banana Shire hospitals prepared for virus outbreak

BEING READY: The CQHHS said strategies are in place at hospitals and health services across the Banana Shire to deal with Covid-19.

BEING READY: The CQHHS said strategies are in place at hospitals and health services across the Banana Shire to deal with Covid-19.

CENTRAL Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) has confirmed strategies are in place to minimise risk and further spread in the event of a confirmed coronavirus case in the Banana Shire.

CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson said that most of the cases in Central Queensland are returned travellers, or their close contacts.

“All hospital and health services across the state have strategies and plans in place to

respond to novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” Mr Williamson said.

“Our hospital staff and clinicians are highly trained in infection control and are diligent in

maintaining a high standard at all times.

“All Central Queensland hospitals have restricted visiting hours to reduce the potential

exposure of our patients and staff to COVID-19.”

There are currently eight active Covid-19 cases in Central Queensland.

Queensland Health on Tuesday said contact tracing was ongoing for the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in CQ which was a Rockhampton-based worker at BMA’s Blackwater Mine who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday but was not believed to have had any recent travel overseas.

Mr Williamson went into detail on how the contact tracing process works.

He said that as soon as an individual returns a positive result for COVID-19, as with other contagious viruses, contact tracing is undertaken to prevent the infection spreading further through the community.

“As part of this process, our public health team speaks to the patient to identify anyone

who might have had close contact with them during their infectious window,” Mr Williamson said.

“If there are people who are considered as close contacts, who are at a higher risk, our

staff follow up with them directly.

“If they begin showing symptoms, we assess them faster and take the right action.

“If we can’t identify people who could have been in close contact with a confirmed case, we

will issue a public health alert with specific dates, times and locations the public should be

aware of.

“Only people who match the exact criteria provided need to contact us.”

Mr Williamson said close contacts are those who have had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case for a period of more than 15 minutes, or those who have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for more than two hours.

“We are not looking for people the person may have passed on the street or in a shop, as

the risk in these situations is extremely low,” Mr Williamson said.

“Those in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 need to self-quarantine for 14

days from your last contact with them.

“If you become unwell during that period, see a doctor immediately.”

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include: