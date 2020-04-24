Menu
Baby rushed to hospital after hit by car

by Chris McMahon
24th Apr 2020 7:22 PM
A BABY has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in the driveway of an Upper Coomera home.

The male child, aged under one, has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition with pelvic injuries.

Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams
Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is understood four ambulance crews rushed to the Cessna St home, including a Critical Care and High Acuity paramedic, about 3.55pm to reports the child had been run over by a car.

Police were also on scene.

