Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Autopsy released after death shocks the US

15th Jun 2020 1:22 PM

 

An autopsy for Rayshard Brooks - whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US - shows he was shot twice in the back as he ran away from police.

The report says that Mr Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds after an altercation with police in Atlanta.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Mr Brooks' cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

It comes amid revelations the officers involved collected their shell casings rather than giving first aid to Mr Brooks.

It is claimed they waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer for Brooks' family claims.

Follow our live updates on the protests below.

Originally published as Autopsy released after death shocks the US

More Stories

black death black lives matter editors picks police killing police murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Qld jobs coming in PM’s $72b recession buster

        premium_icon Thousands of Qld jobs coming in PM’s $72b recession buster

        News Queenslanders will get their share of more than 66,000 nationwide jobs as part of a $72 billion-dollar plan to build our way out of the COVID-19 recession.

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        premium_icon 30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        Business The companies are working with BMA to prepare one of its mines for the rollout of...