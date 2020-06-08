Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Authorities hunting killer great white

by Emily Halloran
8th Jun 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

THE hunt for the great white shark involved in the fatal mauling of a Gold Coast man off Kingscliff will continue today.

Tugun local Robin 'Rob' Pedretti, 60, died at Salt Beach just south of Kingscliff soon after a great white shark took a bite out of his thigh while surfing with mates yesterday morning.

It has been confirmed this morning, NSW Police and Surf Life Savers are out searching for the shark today.

Yesterday, shark biologists from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirmed via aerial photographs the shark in question was a large, three metre great white.

 

The 3m great white shark.
The 3m great white shark.

All beaches from Kingscliff to Cabarita are closed.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police will make a decision later this morning if the beaches would be reopened later today.

Most beaches on the Gold Coast are protected by netting or drumlines.

No shark nets or drumlines were in place at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on Sunday and no sharks were detected on real-time listening devices.

Beachgoers have been urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW.

 

 

Originally published as Authorities hunting killer great white

Rob Pedretti.
Rob Pedretti.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks great white shark kingscliff shark attack tweed coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        premium_icon Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        News Community sport club can accelerate its return to training, with more players allowed on the court.

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        premium_icon Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        News Council’s share of the $200 million Works For Queensland program fund to include...

        'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        premium_icon 'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        News Meet the four new faces who will be on the police beat in the Gladstone region from...