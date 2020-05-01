Aussie suburbs ordering the most pizza in lockdown
Cabin fever during Australia's lockdown period has led to a spike in pizza orders across the nation, as more people turn to comfort food.
new data obtained by News Corp from Domino's has revealed the nation's favourite pizzas and the suburbs that order the most pizzas.
Forget healthy plant-based options - the top five pizzas being ordered during the lockdown period have been:
1. Pepperoni
2. Meatlovers
3. Supreme
4. Hawaiian
5. Beef & Onion
The top 10 pizza loving suburbs in lockdown nationally have been Port Macquarie in NSW, which has an average of more than 2,500 pizza orders each week.
This was followed by Redbank Plains in Queensland, Parramatta in NSW, East Maitland in NSW, Bundaberg in Queensland, Canning Vale in Western Australia, Lake Haven in NSW, Melbourne in Victoria, Kearneys Spring in Queensland and Palmerston in the Northern Territory.
By state, the top five suburbs ordering pizza are:
QUEENSLAND
Redbank Plains
Bundaberg
Kearneys Spring
Surfers Paradise
NSW
Port Macquarie
Parramatta
East Maitland
Lake Haven
Surry Hills
ACT
Gungahlin
Florey
Casey
Dickson
Fyshwick
VICTORIA
Melbourne
St Kilda
Bendigo
Hoppers Crossing
Craigieburn
NT
Palmerston
Darwin
Casuarina
Alice Springs
Millner
SA
Noarlunga Centre
Smithfield
Reynella
Seaford
Woodville
TASMANIA
Glenorchy
Burnie
Devonport
Kings Meadows
Rosny Park
WA
Canning Vale
Ellenbrook
Kwinana
Jindalee
Kalgoorlie
Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said they have also seen an increase in demand for its Zero Contact Pick-up and Delivery.
"And it's no surprise, with parents becoming full time workers and teachers overnight, people
cancelling holiday plans, and friends unable to celebrate milestones and special occasions
together - pizza is a welcome distraction and treat for all," Mr Knight said.
Domino's has also changed its regular safety and hygiene practices to include thermometer testing for team members, hand sanitiser for customers and physical barriers to assist social
distancing in its stores.
Domino's is currently the largest pizza chain in Australia and New Zealand, with about 30 per cent of the $4 billion pizza market, beating Pizza Hut and Crust Pizza.
Originally published as Aussie suburbs ordering the most pizza in lockdown