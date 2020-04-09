Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aussie COVID-19 death toll hits 51

9th Apr 2020 7:49 AM

South Australia has recorded its third coronavirus fatality, bringing the national death toll to 51.

"Sadly, a 76-year-old man from regional South Australia passed away last night from COVID-19 in the Royal Adelaide Hospital," SA Health said in a statement.

"The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley. His passing is the third death in SA from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australia coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning of the potential of another...

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health But experts don’t exactly know why, and warn it could change

        The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        premium_icon The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        News Shani Hoffman has had to suddenly postpone her plans and find work in Biloela.