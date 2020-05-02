AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

AUCTION: Tractors, forklifts, a Boss Planter, air compressors, spray booms and generators are among the items on the listing.

SHEPPARD Rural is adapting to the COVID-19 restrictions and will host its first public auction online on Tuesday, May 19.

Established in 2008 by John and Linda Sheppard, the business specialises in livestock and property marketing, drawing on the extensive experience Mr Sheppard gained as a livestock manager and branch manager for a major pastoral house.

Since restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus the Sheppards have made changes to their practices.

Mr Sheppard said property inspections had been conducted using multiple cars and maintaining social distance.

“We’ve been able to work within the restrictions,” he said.

“We don’t want to give anyone the virus. We just have to restrict things and do things differently.”

As well as selling property and stock the business conducts clearing sales and hay and grain sales.

Mr Sheppard said they preferred people to come to their sales.

As well as providing networking opportunities and a day out, participants could view the products and engage in the sales.

Under the new restrictions the business has opted to host its first public online auction with an array of farm machinery on offer.

“I’ve done a few public auctions. This is certainly new,” Mr Sheppard said.

No longer possible in this current situation is a handshake.

Mr Sheppard said in a country where deals had long been sealed with a handshake this was one of the hardest actions to give up.

The general public auction will be conducted online from 9am on Tuesday, May 19.

For more details visit sheppardrural.com.au or phone John Sheppard on 0488 743 772.