Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Attackers storm home and launch hammer rampage

by Cormac Pearson
6th Mar 2020 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people were left with serious head injuries after multiple offenders attacked them with a hammer in Caboolture early this morning.

The attack happened at around 1.15am on Miles Street with two men and a woman needing medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1.40am to treat the three injured patients.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The other man, who is in his 50s was taken to Caboolture Hospital with head injuries with all patients in a stable condition.

The attackers are still on the run after stealing a black Holden Commodore from the scene.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
caboolture crime hammer rampage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing, as today marks two years since they were forced from their home due to a visa dispute.

        New business a proud highlight

        premium_icon New business a proud highlight

        News Beauty therapist under spotlight

        Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        premium_icon Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        News Next generation of fishers to learn valuable lessons to maintain the sustainability...

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions