Menu
premium_icon
Login
POLICE GENERIC
POLICE GENERIC
Crime

Government slams 'assault' on cops

18th Jun 2020 9:33 AM

Two police officers violently assaulted during an arrest on the NSW Central Coast are likely to experience ongoing psychological trauma, a senior commissioner says.

The incident occurred about 10.25pm on Tuesday when the officers went to a home in Buff Point following reports of a domestic incident.

A 35-year-old male allegedly resisted arrest by spitting in the male officer's face and then punching the female officer several times in the face and yanking hair from her scalp.

Video footage of the incident shows the female officer being grabbed around the neck and choked before the male officer was struck in the face and genitals.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with 13 offences including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, assault and choking.

He was refused bail to appear before Wyong Local Court on June 25.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell on Thursday said the officers had received hospital treatment but would likely be traumatised by the incident for some time.

"The real issue here, as you would appreciate, is that ongoing psychological issue, the hyper-vigilance, this attack will cause those two officers," he told Nine's Today show.

"They are senior police, not constables that have been just tested out of the academy ... 10 years and greater than 10 years on the street."

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said the alleged attack was "inexcusable".

Mr Elliot last week referred to the issue of assaults against police officers to the NSW parliamentary committee law and safety.

The committee will assess whether current penalties and offences or such assaults are "sufficient in light of the disgusting assaults that have been reported recently".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state's police force retained her full support.

Originally published as Assault on NSW officers 'disgusting': Govt

assault crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, less than an hour before more restrictions are lifted.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health 220 people were tested for coronavirus in Blackwater

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress