This Mercedes-AMG GLC63 was stolen from the owner’s driveway after a handbag and car keys were taken from the home.
Motoring

Asking ‘where’s my keys?’, beware the crims are too

RACQ's Emma Williams
18th May 2020 7:30 AM

I once got told off by a friend of mine who’s a police officer for my bad habit of dumping my handbag, with keys inside, on the side table next to the door as soon as I got home. She told me it was the first place a potential thief would look.

This week RACQ released new insurance figures showing car theft was on the rise and May was the second most common month, behind December, for your car to be stolen.

While opportunistic thieves can strike at any time, there are some simple steps we can take to reduce the risk.

Treat your keys like cash, keep them out of sight, never leave them in the ignition and never leave them next to the front door. Most vehicles are stolen from the driveway or the street in front of owner’s home, and often stolen using the owner’s keys. So if possible keep your car locked in a garage, or inside a secure fence to add another layer of protection.

No one wants to be the victim of theft, especially when it can be avoidable. The key to safety can be as simple as changing your habits.

