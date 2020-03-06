Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Ashes theft: ‘Bring back my dad’

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
3rd Mar 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman who lost her father suddenly to cancer three months ago is mourning him for a second time after his ashes were stolen in a daylight burglary.

Pimpama resident Amanda Russell says she hysterically searched for the small, heart-shaped pendant that contained remains of her father after she found her family home ransacked Friday.

"We came home around 3.30 in the afternoon to see the whole loungeroom tipped upside down," Ms Russell told the Bulletin.

Gold Coast mother, Amanda Russell, has had her father's ashes, stolen during a home invasion on Friday. All she wants are his ashes returned. Picture: Jerad Williams
Gold Coast mother, Amanda Russell, has had her father's ashes, stolen during a home invasion on Friday. All she wants are his ashes returned. Picture: Jerad Williams

"I realised my dad's ashes were in my bedroom. I raced in there and started screaming when I realised his ashes were missing.

"I was screaming 'I want him back, I want him back'. It was just devastating."

"It was like I lost him all over again."

Ms Russell's father Steven Russell died in early December, just four weeks after he was diagnosed with a stage four melanoma.

"We have been through so much as a family recently," Ms Russell told the Bulletin.

"It just hasn't stopped since Dad died. I was in a car crash a few weeks ago and now this. It is too much."

The small pendant containing Amanda Russell's father's ashes. The item was stolen on Friday.
The small pendant containing Amanda Russell's father's ashes. The item was stolen on Friday.

Thieves also made off with spare car keys, a portable speaker and a PlayStation.

In fear of the thieves returning, the mother of two has been staying elsewhere while police spent the weekend combing for prints.

"The charm is the one thing that I can never replace, but these people decided they needed the last memories of my father more than I did," Ms Russell said.

"All I want is that charm back, I don't care about anything else."

Neighbours say they saw a red hatchback at the property the day of the robbery.

Police say investigations are continuing.

cremation crime editors picks grieving family stolen ashes theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.