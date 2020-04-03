Artists band together for three-day virtual music festival

Singer Tori Kelly will perform on the first day of the Lockdown Live online music festival.

A STACK of artists are coming together this weekend to put on a three-day virtual music festival.

Lockdown Live, presented by Virgin EMI, will feature 32 acts performing from their homes, with each performance live streamed at www.lockdownlive.uk.

The times aren't ideal for Australia, starting just after midnight and running through the early morning.

The Festival starts early tomorrow morning AEDT with the Rhapsody Stage line-up featuring an array of modern pop artists including HRVY, The Vamps, Alessia Cara, Jay Pryor and is headlined by hit-maker SG Lewis.

Day two will showcase talent from the alternative music scene.The eclectic line-up includes singer/songwriters Lily Moore and Olivia Dean, the high-octane rock sound of Twin Atlantic and the anthemic, synth pop of Australia's own Vera Blue.

Australian singer Vera Blue, who featured on the second season of The Voice under her given name Celia Pavey.

The third and final day will feature some of the hottest talent in urban music, both from the UK and internationally, including Duchess and Maya B, Wauve and Adekunle Gold.

The Lockdown Live line-up

(set times have been converted to AEDT)

RHAPSODY STAGE / Saturday, April 4

SG Lewis - 10:10-10:30

Wanklemut - 09:30-09:50

Jay Pryor - 08:50-09:10

Alessia Cara - 08:10-08:30

Tori Kelly - 07:30-07:50

The Vamps - 06:50-07:10

HRVY - 06:10-06:30

New Hope Club - 05:30-05:50

Arlissa- 04:50-05:10

Alice Chater - 04:10-04:30

Celina Sharma - 03:30-03:50

Calum Scott - 02:50-02:10

Beatrich - 02:10-02:30

Four of Diamonds - 01:30-01:50

303 - 00:50-01:10

Rika - 00:10-00:30

FOOLS GOLD STAGE / Sunday, April 5

Vera Blue - 06:20-06:40

Twin Atlantic - 05:40-06:00

James Smith - 05:00-05:20

KAWALA - 04:20-04:40

Olivia Dean - 03:40-04:00

Lily Moore - 02:00-02:20 (AU Daylight savings ends)

Zuzu - 02:20-02:40

Sophie & The Giants - 01:40-02:00

Whenyoung - 01:00-01:20

ENCORE STAGE / Monday, April 6

Adekunle Gold - 06:00-06:20

Nana Rogues - 05:20-05:40

Br3nya - 04:40-05:00

Wauve - 04:00-04:20

Maya B - 03:20-03:40

Duchess - 02:40-03:00

TianaMajor9 - 02:00-02:20