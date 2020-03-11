Menu
scene from Aus documentary Have You Seen the Listers (2018)
Crime

Artist Anthony Lister charged with multiple rapes

by Georgia Clark
11th Mar 2020 9:12 AM
A world-renowned Sydney street artist colloquially known as the "adventure painter" has been charged by police for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

Anthony Lister - a 40-year-old Darlinghurst-based artist who rose to international fame with his graffiti-style art - was on Wednesday hit with a string of charges relating to the alleged assaults.

Lister allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted four women - including three art students - on separate occasions at his Darlinghurst home between 2015 and 2018.

It is also alleged he tattooed three lines on one of the women without her consent.

Lister recently featured in a Netflix documentary 'Have You Seen the Listers?' which chronicles the artist's rise to fame.

His work is also featured in the National Gallery of Australia and Art Bank Australia.

Police on Tuesday raided the famed artist's Darlinghurst home and an industrial space in Marrickville.

During the searches, police seized four replica pistols, knuckle dusters, prohibited drugs, including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and cannabis oil; computers, mobile phones, digital cameras, SD cards, and other electronic equipment.

Lister was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent, five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, using an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence, four counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, seven counts of possessing prohibited drugs, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court later today.

anthony lister artist crime editors picks rape

