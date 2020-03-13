WATCH: Armed man robs pharmacy

A routine Monday morning turned traumatic for a Townsville pharmacist who was threatened with a weapon over a stash of high-end prescription drugs worth thousands of dollars.

Chemmart Pharmacy Belgian Gardens owner Ash Agaibey said his staff were uninjured but still in shock after a middle-aged man allegedly threatened them with a concealed weapon about 8.30am this morning.

About 10.30am, police took a man into custody after intercepting a vehicle along Cape Cleveland Rd they believed was involved in the robbery.

The Bundock St pharmacy had just opened when a man dressed in a hoodie and high-vis vest walked through the front doors with a large black bag.

He demanded staff listen to his instructions as he threatened them with a suspected gun hidden inside a bag. Police later alleged he had a concealed axe.

"He said 'don't move I have a weapon and I have people waiting outside'," Mr Agaibey said the man yelled.

The staff member reached for their mobile phone to call police, but the man snatched it from the counter.

Mr Agaibey said his staff followed the safety procedures and obeyed the man.

They went to the safe to get drugs he demanded and hit the duress alarm without his knowledge.

"He got away with about 60 per cent of the safe … it's a couple of thousands of dollars' worth of drugs," he said.

He fled as another staff member walked through the front doors and drove off in a white Toyota Rav 4.

Mr Agaibey said he was unfortunately used to the behaviour.

"This is the third time this has happened in seven years I've been here," he said.

"We are lucky though … it's not very smart to come to the pharmacy across the road from a police academy."

Mr Agaibey and his team were working this morning to determine how much stock the man had taken.

A 34-year-old Innisfail man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Queensland Police were alerted to a suspect car on Cape Pallarenda Rd they believed was the same vehicle used to flee the crime scene on Bundock St about 8.30am.

The man was arrested without a struggle after police received tip offs from the community.

He is in custody assisting police with investigations.