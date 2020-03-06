Are farmers responsible for today’s health issues?

A PASSION for skiing seems an unlikely path to inspire a career in dietetics, but for Cyndi O'Meara it turned out to do just that.

It was both this moment and her anthropology studies which she said led to a light bulb moment that altered the trajectory of her career.

Since then, the mother-of-two has gone on to author a series of popular dietary books, including Changing Habits, Changing Lives and her latest one, Lab to Table.

Her new book, she said, breaks down common misconceptions and chemical-laden foods people are faced with in the everyday diet and urged more people to consider whole foods.

For this reason, Mrs O'Meara will visit Rockhampton next week to speak at the RCS Executive Link group's annual conference on the importance of agriculture and regenerative farming in today's diet.

RCS was established in 1985 as a longstanding members group which worked alongside Australian farmers to support a positive agricultural industry.

"I believe that farming and nutrition should never be separated, they are intertwined," Mrs O'Meara said.

"Without our farmers and their methods our nutrition would never be right - and they believe that as well,"

"We have the same philosophy, but just within a different science."

The dietician took a moment to share her wider message, encouraging more people to eat from the ground as opposed to the preservative filled foods which litter supermarket shelves.

"These farmers are so important; they use animals to regenerate the land and produce quality food. I think it's an important message for the world to know."

Mrs O'Meara also noted Central Queensland's thriving beef industry, adding that an entirely plant-based diet was not necessarily the answer to achieving a healthy one.

"It's (the event) basically to make people aware and give them alternatives for their meals, I would never say don't eat chocolate, I just steer them towards more products with real-food ingredients."

"Let's get back into the soil, let's improve the soil and grow our own food, take that food and start feeding your families. It might seem daunting but that really is the best answer."

For those looking to implement changes in their own diet, the acclaimed nutritionist suggested to start small.

"Swap something out in your pantry for a healthier alternative, start going to farmers markets, do one thing a week and you'll be surprised how far you've come in a year."