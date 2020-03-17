Anzac Day under threat from COVID-19

The Biloela RSL Sub Branch has been advised to cancel Anzac Day commemorations.

RSL Queensland is advising its Sub Branches to cancel Anzac Day commemorations in light of the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency.

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said on Monday the advice followed on from the Federal Government’s announcement on Friday that public gatherings of more than 500 people should be suspended.

“Our older veterans are particularly at risk from this virus, so we believe this is the responsible thing to do to ensure their health and wellbeing,” Mr Ferris said.

Biloela RSL Sub Branch president John Rathjen said no decision has yet been made on the Biloela Anzac Day service with the RSL continuing it’s tentative planning for the day.

Mr Ferris said RSL Queensland was considering options for commemorating the anniversary without placing veterans and the general public at risk.

“Anzac Day is an opportunity for Australians to remember all those who have served and sacrificed, and we are pleased that so many Queenslanders recognise its significance more than a century after it was first commemorated,” he said.

“It’s very sad that we are not able to commemorate Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion this year, but a public commemoration is not worth risking the health of our older veterans, family members or members of the general public.

“Regardless of the form this year’s Anzac Day commemorations take, we will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our defence forces, past and present.”