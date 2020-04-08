Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
Crime

Ambos had ‘blood spat at them’ by teenage girl

8th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAMEDIC was allegedly punched in the face and another in the temple and had blood spat at them as they attempted to treat a 17-year-old girl in Tennant Creek.

The paramedics were treating the teenager at 5am Monday when she allegedly became violent towards them.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

A 33-year-old female paramedic was allegedly punched from behind and a 28-year-old male paramedic was allegedly punched in the temple.

Both allegedly had blood spat on them during the assaults.

An NT Police spokesman said the victims were taken to Tennant Creek Hospital for medical treatment and biological disease testing.

The 17-year-old female was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

The female has been bailed to appear in the Tennant Creek Youth Justice Court at a later date.

St John NT, Director Ambulance Services, Andrew Thomas said: "This type of incident has to stop.

"Territorians now have two valuable paramedics taken offline because they have been physically assaulted.

"I urge the public to respect our paramedics and let us get on with our job."

Originally published as Ambos had 'blood spat at them' by teenage girl

More Stories

assault crime paramedics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        News A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in the delivery room.

        RSLs encourage driveway ceremonies this Anzac Day

        premium_icon RSLs encourage driveway ceremonies this Anzac Day

        News Coronavirus restrictions mean people cannot gather for the usual dawn services.

        Operators say cattle sales must go on

        premium_icon Operators say cattle sales must go on

        Rural Region’s operators determined to continue with sales, and urge attendees to adhere...

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...