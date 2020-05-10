Menu
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
News

Almost there: Coast’s active virus cases drop

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 10th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has just one active COVID-19 case left, Queensland Health has confirmed.

It is a milestone for the Coast, which has had 94 confirmed cases to date.

It follows news on Friday that the 28 people caught up in the Sails Restaurant Noosa virus outbreak have recovered.

The 28 patients contracted the virus at a 50th birthday party at the exclusive eatery in March.

Residents have been urged to continue to follow social distancing rules as more restrictions are eased.

From Saturday May 16, the relaxations to the rules will allow for more travel, activities and larger gatherings.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said more restrictions are planned to be lifted in June and July, subject to everyone playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

For more information on the easing of restrictions in Queensland, visit https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au

