Alleged quarantine escapee ‘discharged missile’

A LAUNCESTON man who police will allege repeatedly escaped his enforced coronavirus quarantine in a Government facility will appear in Magistrates Court this morning.

The 50-year-old, who recently returned home from Victoria, is expected to appear by video link in Launceston Magistrates Court.

Police said they received complaints that the man was not complying with COVID-19 isolation requirements on Sunday and had left the Government facility where he was being kept.

He was arrested, taken to Launceston Police Headquarters and charged with failing to comply with isolation requirements as directed by the Deputy Director of Health Dr Scott McKeown.

He was bailed with further conditions and returned to the facility to continue his period of isolation.

Police will allege the man left his room at the facility again yesterday.

He was charged with breaching his bail in relation to alleged noncompliance with quarantine requirements along with other offences.

He was detained and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.

Since last week, residents returning to the state have been taken directly from the airport to hotels being run by the State Government to ensure they stay in quarantine for 14 days before returning into the community.

Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said it will be alleged the man received several warnings in relation to leaving the premises and about his behaviour.

"We will allege that he then left his room and he was charged also with discharging a missile as well," he said.

Tasmania police has carried out more than 5000 coronavirus quarantine compliance checks.

Commissioner Hine said police and security were enforcing compliance at the hotels that are being used as COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

"This is about a simple thing; following the rules, save lives."

Commissioner Hine said there was extra support available to those in quarantine in the hotels including mental health support and alcohol and drug support.

"But again, we're relying on people to do the right thing. We know Tasmanians in the majority of cases do the right thing.

"They understand why they are there, they understand that they have the support of those at the hotel, resource there too. If we do have to act, we will act."

Police said they were focused on ensuring those subject to isolation requirements complied and urged anyone with concerns to contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 020 080.