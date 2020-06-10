WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

AN accused hoon who attempted to push his motorbike away from police has been slapped with traffic and drug offences after he was found to be carrying ice, police allege.

The incident started when hooning complaints were made to Karana Downs police early Tuesday morning. Consequently, officers began patrolling the area and spotted a man on a motorcycle on Fernvale Road at around 2am.

The man can be seen pushing his bike and cranking the throttle in what police allege was an attempt ‘to restart the motorcycle to evade police’. Picture: Queensland Police Media

Video footage obtained by The Courier-Mail shows the man pushing his motorbike and cranking the throttle in what police allege was an attempt "to restart the motorcycle to evade police".

The man was unsuccessful and was arrested by police.

Police allege the 25-year-old Brassall man was also in possession of a quantity of methylamphetamine.

The 25-year-old man was apprehended and was allegedly found to be in possession of methylamphetamine (ice). Picture: Queensland Police Media

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, evading police and unlawfully possessing drugs.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 15.

The motorcycle he was riding has been seized by police.

