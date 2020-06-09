Menu
Images from the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square.
Letters to the Editor

All lives matter, including the young

9th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
OPINION:

YES, black lives matter.

But when it comes to stating the obvious without any aspect of racism, all lives matter - black, white and all other racial blends.

Old lives matter, young lives matter and all ages in between matter, regardless of race or religion.

But when it comes to innocent children, we, too, often hear of horrific cases here in Australia where babies and toddlers have been subjected to slow, painful deaths as the result of injuries, abuse, molestation, even starvation, at the hands of parents or guardians who have often previously come to the attention of child-welfare authorities.

It points to systemic incompetence and failure by the authorities to act.

And this extends all the way to ministerial and government oversight of an obvious problem swept under the carpet.

No mass protests, no riots, no chants, no placards, no media championing the cause of little lives lost.

Sad, really, but nothing will change until attitudes do.

JOHN MIKKELSEN, Noosa

