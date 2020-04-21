Aged care residents shake off health fears

GETTING SERIOUS: Betty Allenden plays a mean game bocce game after a couple of wines.

GETTING SERIOUS: Betty Allenden plays a mean game bocce game after a couple of wines.

RESIDENTS at Biloela’s Wahroonga Aged Care have not been able to enjoy as many visits from loved ones due to government health guidelines but it hasn’t lowered their spirits too much.

But with a good dash of life experience under their belts Wahroonga residents don’t appear too be overly concerned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Blanch, 75, a Wahroonga resident for four years said he hasn’t seen a health crisis like this since smallpox in the 60s.

“At one stage, back in the early 60s, my parents got a bit panicky about smallpox,” Mr Blanch said.

“I was still going to school, and they even had polio.

“People weren’t panicking like they are now though.”

Another resident Kath Pollock, 78, said she isn’t worried about her health at all and doesn’t give coronavirus one thought.

“I’ve been reading a lot, watch a bit of television, and I go for long walks,” Miss Pollock said.

“That’s how I keep myself busy during this time and generally, really.

“I have been spending a lot of time on the phone with my loved ones, too.”

HAPPY HOUR: Kath Pollock and Brenda Grubb.

Creative Programs Coordinator at Lutheran Services’ Wahroonga community Amanda Trewin has spearheaded the launch of new activities designed to keep the minds of residents active and occupied during sustained periods of isolation.

One of these activities is taking virtual tours around the world.

“We have been asking residents where they had travelled to in the past or had always wish they had travelled to,” Ms Trewin said.

“We have then been completing a virtual tour of the location on our projection screen in the activity area, and this has provided many hours of enjoyment encouraging residents to reminisce with each other and staff.

“So far, we have visited The Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, San Diego Zoo, Panama Canal to watch the ships docking, Italy, and taken a train ride around the Swiss Alps.”

Other activities include the popular quiz ‘Have You Ever’? and Happy Hour which is now held a few times a week and adheres to social distancing.

Lutheran Services Acting CEO John De Angelis said Wahroonga is following the Queensland Government’s directions regarding limiting visits.

Effective from April 17, Queensland Health has restricted visits to aged care facities.

QLD Health is also advising loved ones to stay connected via phone and video calls to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“We are also directing all visitors and staff to sign a health declaration and take their temperature before entering the service,” Mr De Angelis said.

“We understand the older population is in the high-risk category of contracting COVID-19 and are taking this situation very seriously.

“We have an established Response Team, which is implementing an Emergency Management and Continuity Plan to ensure our response is comprehensive and on track.”