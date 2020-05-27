Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence found linking COVID-19 positive nurse to death of 30-year-old Blackwater miner as investigation continues.

        Mining engineering firm goes into insolvency owing $2m

        premium_icon Mining engineering firm goes into insolvency owing $2m

        Breaking Mackay-based mining engineering company in trouble

        Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        News Some of the town’s older residents are apprehensive about last night’s confirmed...

        5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        Health As the community comes to grips with the tragedy, here are five things you need to...