These two dogs were out for a walk when they realised they were from the same litter, and had been separated at birth.
Pets & Animals

Adorable moment dog siblings reunite

by Alex Turner-Cohen
23rd May 2020 9:57 AM

Two dogs have recognised each other as siblings from the same litter after years of separation, and their reaction was captured on camera.

It was just a normal walk for the miniature poodles, one black and one white, when they spotted one another.

They immediately embraced, going on their hind legs and wrapping their arms around each other like a human would do.

After talking, the owners realised their dogs were from the same litter.

The two dogs instantly recognised each other after years of being apart.
A friend of the owner took to Twitter to share the heartwarming moment.

"Pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even," Libby Pincher, from northeast England, wrote on social media.

The post soon went viral, with close to one million likes. The other dog's owner even found the post.

The adorable reunion was brought to Ms Pincher's attention by her father, who is friends with the owner of the black pooch.

Ms Pincher attached the Whatsapp message she received to give readers more context.

"So, Dave was out walking his dog and there was a couple walking towards him with a white version of his dog," the Whatsapp message reads.

"Turns out they are brother and sister from the same litter. But instead of just playing like they do with other dogs, look at this."

Ms Pincher’s father sent her the pictures of the doggy reunion.
Thousands of twitter users found the moment adorable and some pointed out they'd had similar experiences with their own dogs.

Holly Frost has the same breed of dog and also observed the human-like embrace.

Twitter users got a little emotional.

Some pointed out the inhumanity of separating a dog from its siblings.

The dogs lived in the same neighbourhood but had never bumped into each other before.
