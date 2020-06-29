Adele models old dress after weight loss

Adele showed off her much-publicised weight loss as she downed cider in her pyjamas while singing along to her 2016 Glastonbury festival set.

The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram page several times over the weekend as she relived the iconic gig - and even flirted with her rumoured boyfriend Skepta, The Sun reports.

The mother-of-one initially shared a throwback photo from the performance to her Instagram, but later added some recent snaps as she made the most of her evening.

Admitting that she'd been treating herself to a glass - or five - of booze, Adele shared a photo of herself crouching next to her TV in a pair of PJs.

Adele watches her own Glasto set on TV in her PJs.

Underneath, British rapper Skepta wrote: "Finally got your Instagram password lol", before Adele replied with a winking emoji and love heart.

The star's natural beauty was on display in the make-up free photo, with her body concealed under a baggy white T-shirt and grey bottoms.

Adele is knowingly glancing at a handheld fan, which it appears she was using as a microphone.

The second photo saw the music icon slip into her dress from the set four years ago, with the gown clinging to her tiny frame:

Adele tries on her old stage costume.

Her head is blurred as she seemingly recreates the moves, cheekily adding the caption: "Five ciders in".

She appeared to have spent the boozy night in with her love interest Skepta as they relived her iconic moment.

The Sun revealed how Adele and Skepta have enjoyed several dates since both becoming single last year.

A source revealed: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.

"They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection."

And getting her groove on over the weekend.

Last month, the London-born superstar stunned fans after posing for a new picture on her 32nd birthday.

She looked almost completely unrecognisable as she stood in front of her house in a black dress with statement sleeves.

Adele's former personal trainer has since revealed that her competitive nature was key to keeping her motivated.

It is believed she has dropped more than 40kg since she began her weight loss journey, which kickstarted last year following her divorce from ex Simon Konecki.

Adele in a recent birthday pic. Picture: adele/Instagram

British rapper Skepta has been flirty on Insta. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, Adele also broke her silence on her much-anticipated fourth album being delayed as she urged a fan to "be patient".

The record was due for release in September, but her manager recently confirmed it'd been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After the star shared a throwback to her Glasto set, a follower asked if it was teasing new music.

She replied: "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

