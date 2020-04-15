‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Thief attacks frail aged man

A man is on the run after a horrific and “disgraceful’ incident where he dragged a frail elderly man from his car and stole it from a supermarket.

The 93-year-old remains in Cairns Hospital with multiple cuts and abrasions, including quite a serious head wound, after the offender opened his car door which was parked outside the IGA supermarket on Toogood Rd at Woree this morning, pulled him out while screaming at him and dumped him on the ground.

The man then jumped into the car and took off, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground.

His 89-year-old wife had been inside the IGA supermarket shopping when the attack took place.

A major police operation has been set up to hunt the man and the stolen vehicle with furious police boss Chief Supt Brian Huxley labelling the incident "atrocious".

"This was an absolutely disgraceful, reckless robbery of an elderly gentleman," he said.

"The community should quite rightly be absolutely outraged."

Police are now begging for community assistance to track down the man and the stolen vehicle which was described as a silver coloured 2000 model VT Holden Commodore station wagon which has a license plate 417 FVO.

A 2000 model VT Holden Commodore station wagon similar to the one stolen during the violent robbery of a 93-year-old man in Cairns. Picture: Supplied

Chief Supt Huxley said they only had a limited description of the offender - a man aged in his 20s or 30s - but they were scouring the area for CCTV which may assist.

The robbery occurred around 8.45am this morning and they were urging anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

Chief Supt Huxley said the victim was being supported by family.

"He is very shaken," he said.

"He and his wife and their family members are obviously very upset by what has occurred.

"This was a premeditated attack on a very vulnerable member of the community.

"It should be expected that we treat the elderly with respect."

He warned anyone who saw the man or the vehicle to not approach it "under absolutely any circumstances".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cairns police or Policelink.

