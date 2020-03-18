90 years of tradition could be erased

HOLDING ON: The Thangool CWA branch say their members are getting to old to continue and need some younger blood to keep the branch alive.

UNLESS some young blood can fill the ranks, the Thangool Country Women’s Association (CWA) will fold within weeks.

Thangool’s CWA has faced some harsh realities in recent months including the demolition of the CWA building that had stood in Thangool for more than 80 years. This was after white ants settled in over Christmas.

Thangool CWA member Dorothy Rideout said that with an ageing paid membership base of eight, the decision was made in February to make one more effort to attract new members.

“We’ve got to have a public meeting to see if anyone will show interest in keeping the branch open,” Mrs Rideout said.

“We had the Christmas period to think about it and the members just wanted to close because we are all getting a bit older.

“I think it will be hard but if get enough interest from younger people, we will keep going.”

From cent sales to the Biggest Morning Tea and Anzac Day, Mrs Rideout, who joined the branch in 1965, said the CWA had been a staple of community support in the area.

“The CWA has always been important in the community, we continue to help where we can,” Mrs Rideout said.

“We help prepare the food for Anzac Day in Thangool and we may just keep doing that but it may not be as a branch.

“We can have street stalls but that’s all a lot of work and cooking for us.”

We are just too old to have functions to start raising money and we are getting tired because we are all having to rotate positions on the committee.”

Mrs Rideout said the Thangool CWA was hoping they could pull together 12-13 new financial members after the public meeting with a specific focus on young women and young mothers.

“We all accept young kids and we’ve all been through it and taking our kids to meetings in the past.

“We are all feeling sad but it’s a case of have to if we don’t get any interest

“The trouble is the same for a lot of organisations these days, including our branches in Jambin and Banana which are also short on members.”

Aware that members of the Thangool community don’t want to see the branch go, Mrs Rideout implores all young women to go along to the meeting, consider joining the branch and help generate some new ideas to carry on the legacy of the CWA in Thangool.

“We have to give the public a chance to give their opinion,” Mrs Rideout said.

“We’ve been active but we are getting older and we have six sick husbands.

“We can’t just keep going which is a shame.”

The meeting to decide the fate of the Thangool CWA will be held on March 23 from 5.30pm at the Thangool Recreation Hall.