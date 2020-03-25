Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virgin Australia have announced further cuts. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.
Virgin Australia have announced further cuts. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.
Business

8000 Virgin workers stood down, Tiger Air grounded

by Vanessa Brown
25th Mar 2020 8:03 AM

Virgin Australia has announced further drastic cuts to their fleet, extending domestic capacity reduction from 50 per cent to 90 per cent - meaning only 10 per cent of their flights will continue across the country.

The airline's budget carrier, Tigerair Australia, will ground all their domestic services effective immediately.

The airline announced they will also be suspending 8000 jobs, a "dramatic step" the airline needed to take in response to the coronavirus outbreak and market conditions.

Virgin Australia CEO and Managing Director Paul Scurrah said the decision was in response to the federal and state governments' latest travel advice.

Virgin Australia has stood down 8000 workers. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.
Virgin Australia has stood down 8000 workers. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

"The extraordinary steps we've taken have been in response to the federal and state governments latest advice," he said in a statement.

"We are now facing what will be the biggest grounding of aircraft in this country's history. From the end of this week, we will begin repositioning and grounding more than 125 aircraft in our fleet, suspending almost all our domestic and international flying until at least the middle of June."

Mr Scurrah also said budget carrier Tigerair will suspend all flights effective immediately.

"We plan to return Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia to the skies as soon as its viable to do so, however I am mindful that how we operate today may look different when we get to the other side of this crisis," he said.

coronaviruspromo

More to come.

Originally published as 8000 Virgin workers stood down

More Stories

Show More
aviation coronavirus editors picks tiger air travel virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Politics Queensland’s electoral commission has set the record straight on whether voting in local government elections is still compulsory despite the coronavirus crisis.

        Drought doesn’t ruin this bride’s special day

        premium_icon Drought doesn’t ruin this bride’s special day

        News Love blossoms thanks to family connections

        REVEALED: The best customer service in Biloela

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best customer service in Biloela

        News We asked, you voted. Here’s the best customer service person in Biloela.

        ‘It’s like Christmas’, bottle shops cleaning up

        premium_icon ‘It’s like Christmas’, bottle shops cleaning up

        News Beer suppliers experiencing a spike in sales and activity as residents race to grab...