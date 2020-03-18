$4 million replacement of police station

GET KEEN: Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said the upgrade of the Biloela police station will be fantastic for the community.

GET KEEN: Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said the upgrade of the Biloela police station will be fantastic for the community.

FLOOR plans have been drawn up for the demolition and replacement of the Biloela police station on Grevillea Street.

Funded by the State Government, a total of $4.2 million has been allocated for the project which is expected to be completed by July 2021.

Biloela police Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said the new facility would be fantastic for the police and the wider community.

“It has been very much welcomed by the police here in Biloela,” Snr Srg Paton said.

“This building we are in now was not designed for police purpose - it use to be a DPI office.

“These upgrades are most needed at rural stations like ours because a lot of the infrastructure we’ve had has been old and the older buildings need a lot of maintenance.”

A Police Media spokesperson said the design stage of the project was currently underway and expected to be finalised by April 2020.

“The Queensland Police Service (QPS) identified the need to replace the Biloela police station as the building had increased maintenance requirements and did not meet the operational requirements of the region,” spokesperson said.

“A draft construction program for the replacement QPS facility, including the demolition of the existing police station building, indicates construction is expected to be completed by July 2021. “

Senior Sergeant Paton said the tentative plans were for Biloela police to relocate to the old Department of Agriculture and Fisheries building on State Farm Road between August 14-September 7.

“When we first moved into this current building, we’ve taken over the DPI section and we’ve been spread out rather than being more compact,” Snr Srg Paton said.

“When we’ve needed to add electronic interview rooms and breath analysis sections over the years, we’ve stuck them in areas where we had spare.

“The new building is designed so staff don’t have to move around as much and it will enable us to become even more efficient.”

Senior Sergeant Paton thanked the QPS for the pending replacement of the Biloela police station.

Police Media also said that at present there was no indication that the program would be impacted by the current spread of COVID-19, however, the project program would be regularly reviewed.