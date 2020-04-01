$35,000 critical for men's health, fellowship

MOVING UP: The Taroom Mens Shed are looking forward to welcoming the construction of a new shed.

MOVING UP: The Taroom Mens Shed are looking forward to welcoming the construction of a new shed.

A COMMUNITY group will finally have a place to call home.

The Taroom Mens Shed has been successful in their $35,000 application to construct a new shed under round 103 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund. (GCBF)

Club president Stan Clarke anticipates that memberships will climb when the new shed is constructed and the club no longer need to use the Taroom Lions Club's storage shed.

"We have two people in wheelchairs that want to come in but it's not suitable for them right now," Mr Clarke said.

"Once we have suitable conditions I think we will bump up our membership by another eight to ten members.

"We are relieved to get this because it's been a battle and we do have deserving people here."

Treasurer Denis Carr said that while the club greatly appreciates the Lions Club allowing them to use the storage shed, the new facility will be much more suitable for the club to complete projects and achieve fellowship.

The size of the new shed will 9mx16m and anticipates construction using local labour will commence in about a month's time.

"We have a high percentage of elderly people in town and it's convenient for the elderly people to have that friendship and talk to people in their own age group," Mr Carr said.

Mr Clarke added that almost half of the club's members are widows and a number of members are returned servicemen.

Other recipients of the GCBF in the Banana Shire include;

C & K Biloela Community Childcare Centre, $29,920 to replace shade structures

Goovigen State School, $21,000, construct shade structures

Moura & District Golf Club, $11,667, install fence

Moura Cricket Cl ub, $34,933, purchase mower and portable pitch

Theodore Bowls Club, $10,723, install solar system

Wowan Sports Club, $20,713, construct disabled ablution block