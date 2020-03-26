$25k on offer to help shire’s farmers

LOADING UP: Banana Shire farmers can share in up to $25,000 of drought relief thanks to the Biloela Rotary Club.

LOADING UP: Banana Shire farmers can share in up to $25,000 of drought relief thanks to the Biloela Rotary Club.

DESPITE losing two of its major fundraisers, the Biloela Rotary Club is putting up thousands to help farmers hit by drought in the region.

Rotary Biloela's project to assist local families affected by the drought in the Banana Shire is continuing despite the postponement of the High Tea event.

Project co-ordinator Helen Fitzgerald said that, while many farmers had experienced life-giving rain and now had hope, there were still many out there suffering the impacts of the drought.

"We have funds available to distribute, with the main criteria being that they are Banana Shire residents and their main income is from the land," Mrs Fitzgerald said.

"Assistance will be in the form of vouchers from local businesses (of their choosing) so that Rotary are also supporting our local community businesses.

"If they are from other areas like Taroom, Moura, Theodore or Wowan, the applicants can list the businesses they would prefer to support."

Applicants will be able to access $250 worth of vouchers from local businesses on the form or of their choosing.

Mrs Fitzgerald said that, following the decision to postpone the High Tea scheduled for March 28, the Rotary Biloela board agreed to delve into the club's reserve funds as they felt the package provided an important service for the community.

"Even though it has rained and things look good and given people hope it hasn't broken the drought in many areas," Mrs Fitzgerald said.

"It didn't rain money and a lot of people are struggling behind the scenes.

"A lot of these families are proud and I want to reassure them their information remains confidential."

There are application forms at Vinnies Biloela or they can be sent by emailing bilorotarydrought@gmail.com.

Vanderfields also donated funds towards the drought assistance project, as did Rotary Club of Pioneer Valley.