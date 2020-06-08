$25k distributed to farming families in need

MUCH NEEDED: Biloela Rotary members with the loaded truck for Drought Relief. Picture:File

THE Banana Shire region has been entirely drought declared since May 2019 and farmers have been battling the drought for longer still.

These farming families have been granted some small relief with $25,000 distributed to 55 families through Biloela Rotary Club’s Drought Assistance Package.

Project co-ordinator Helen Fitzgerald said she is happy with the amount of people that have received some help given that farmers are traditionally proud people who don’t often ask for help.

“It took a while to get it off the ground and get people responding,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

“I’m fully aware there’s more people that could’ve used those services but were to proud to accept it.

“We feel happy that money has been injected into the local economy to support businesses, jobs and employment in a tough year.”

The only criteria to meet to access the $250 worth of vouches to nominated Banana Shire businesses was that primary production was their main source of income.

The Biloela Rotary Club funded $5,000 for distribution with the Pioneer Valley sourcing $20,000 for the project.

A farmers wife herself, Mrs Fitzgerald said that drought is still biting hard and added that people are starting to forget there is a drought still because of COVID-19.

“Feed costs are ridiculous and sourcing good quality feed isn’t that easy,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

“Harvesting has been going for a few weeks for those who were lucky to get a crop in the ground and have irrigation.

“Dryland farmers have done it tough and still are.”

Mrs Fitzgerald said that the running of the project again next year will depend on if funds are available.

“I hope we don't have the drought next year and people have had rain,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

”It'll be dire by then if we haven’t had decent rainfall over summer.

“We haven't had a lot of winter rain but you don't normally.

“Behind the scenes we are still doing what we can, a lot of programs have been halted because of COVID.”