2020 graduating class one not to forget

CLASS: Redeemer Lutheran College school captains Lani Jensen and Mikaela Bailey (left) wish they could perform at the Callide Valley Show this year.

CLASS: Redeemer Lutheran College school captains Lani Jensen and Mikaela Bailey (left) wish they could perform at the Callide Valley Show this year.

YOUR last year of high school is one for celebration and maybe some harmless pranks.

With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the nation and the potential of schools being shutdown, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the heads of year 12 students.

Redeemer Lutheran College school captains Lani Jensen and Mikaela Bailey are both disappointed that they won’t be able to perform at the Callide Valley Show as part of the school’s cheer and dance troupe.

“A lot of us will be in university next year so we might not even be in Biloela for it,” Ms Jensen said.

“It’s stressful not knowing what everything is changing to in terms of criteria for university entry.

“You know things will change but you just don’t know how they will.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said schools are also working with the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) to minimise any disadvantage or impact to students working towards their Queensland Certificate of Education in 2020.

“The QCAA has removed one internal assessment from the total of four prescribed in each syllabus to provide some relief for students during this time, and support teachers manage reduced classroom time,” spokesperson said.

“Along with the challenges facing our communities during this pandemic, our senior students are understandably concerned about the continuation of their teaching, learning and assessment during this time.

“Our schools will continue to work with all students and key stakeholders including the QCAA, to ensure the way forward is fair and equitable for all Queensland senior students.”

Fellow school captain Mikaela Bailey said that she wasn’t to upset about the postponing of school formal seeing has she hadn’t bought her dress yet.

“I was excited to be that class that starts off year 12 at our school and set the tradition for coming years,” Ms Jensen said.

“I was excited and ready to go for formal but at least it hasn’t been cancelled.

“It’s disappointing because we don't get to do all our class time that we normally do.”

Additionally senior students across the state have to wait longer to get their provisional license.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has temporarily suspended all upcoming practical driving tests for three months.

Both Ms Jensen and Ms Bailey also have had their dance and cheer troupe training postponed ahead of a competition in New Zealand in September.

For updates from the QCAA head to https://www.qcaa.qld.edu.au/coronavirus-updates/parent-and-student-faqs.