2020 big night out booms in Moura

BIG LAUGHS: Drag queens were the big ticket item at the 2020 Moura Big Night Out.

BIG LAUGHS: Drag queens were the big ticket item at the 2020 Moura Big Night Out.

2020 MOURA Big Night Out organiser Kylie Chater said it was an ‘enormous roar’ when drag queens from a Melbourne company revealed themselves as the surprise entertainment.

In its second edition, the Moura State School P & C fundraiser included Winter Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury as the keynote speaker.

Mrs Chater said both Mr Bradbury and the drag queens were terrific in front of a packed crowd at Kianga Hall Saturday night.

“The drag queens did singing, dancing, comedy and they assisted with our auction and helped make it so successful,” Mrs Chater said.

“Our auctioneer had trouble staying focused when he saw the positions they were getting themselves in.

“Mr Bradbury provided comedy, he was inspiring and people were able to hang his gold medal around their necks.”

GOLD MEDALLIST: Winter Olympian Steven Bradbury entertains at the 2020 Moura Big Night Out.

Acting as the P & C’s main fundraiser, the night included an auction of items which included items created by the Moura Men’s Shed and photos from a local photographer.

“We raised over $3500 in the auction alone, we still don’t have the total night’s figure on money raised yet at this stage,” Mrs Chater said.

“At the last minute and keeping with mystery for the night we promoted a last minute item, a donation of toilet paper that was auctioned off for $500.

“We are still on cloud nine celebrating the success.”

Mrs Chater said the event was a rare opportunity for adults in the Moura region to have a social event just for them on the calendar and bring the township together as one.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive comments about the night so far,” Mrs Chater said.

“I heard one funny comment, passed on by a friend, saying put us down for a table next year but not for the boys if the drag queens are back.

“People say it’s on par and say last year was better for this reason or this year was.

“Personally I think it was better this year because I don’t remember still buzzing on Wednesday last year.”

Mrs Chater said she already had ideas in store for the 2021 event.