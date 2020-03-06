20,000 Queenslanders caught locked out of car

LOCKED OUT: Every day RACQ rescue on average three children from locked cars in Queensland.

RACQ Roadside Assistance patrols have responded to an average of 104 lockouts per day since August.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said locking your keys in the car was a mishap that happened more regularly than you might think.

“And it can really be a frustrating way to start or finish a busy day,” Ms Ross said.

“We find the most common ways motorists get caught out are when people accidentally lock their keys inside the boot or when automatic relocking systems in cars aren’t triggered by the back door being opened.

“If you do find yourself in this position, the first thing you should do is check to see if you can get in through any of the doors or windows and try to locate your spare key. Otherwise call us on 13 11 11.

“Our patrols are highly skilled in gaining access to cars quickly and efficiently to make sure you’re back on the road as fast as possible.”

Ms Ross said if your child or pet became locked in the car, to contact RACQ immediately.

“These cases where children and pets are involved obviously become our highest priority and, wherever possible, we’ll send the nearest two patrols to attend, to ensure the fastest and safest possible response,” she said.

“Every day we rescue on average three children from locked cars in Queensland, so if you find yourself in this stressful situation and have any fears for the safety and wellbeing of the child you should always contact emergency services.

“We know it can be tempting to give your child a set of keys to play with, but the best way to avoid a lockout is to keep your keys on you at all times.”