$20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

A GROUP of landlords who had their properties managed through Century 21 Ballina are seeking tens of thousands of dollars in missing payments.

The real estate agency closed suddenly in April under mysterious circumstances.

On May 5, NSW Fair Trading confirmed Century 21 Coastal Living in Ballina was under investigation.

Another local agent who took on Century 21's rental portfolio at the time said their clients were owed a combined $20,500 and they have been assisting with the Fair Trading investigation.

A Northern Rivers couple, who wished to remain anonymous in the hope they eventually do see the money, said they were missing $1800 in rent.

They said the tenants had transferred the money to Century 21's bank account.

"We are still waiting for our money," they said via email.

"So disappointed.

"Looks like we will join the queue at Fair Trading now."

Signs at the closed Century 21 office in Ballina.

Another landlord who called the Northern Star on the premise of anonymity said she was under financial strain due to missing funds.

"I have been paid no rent for the month of April, that's nearly $2000," she said.

"I depend on this money to pay my bills."

Former owner David Carney has been contacted for comment.

While he did respond to earlier inquiries about the business closure, he did not respond to questions about $20,500 in missing funds.

Earlier he said he sold the business to travel Australia.

"The wife and my new twins are going to have a year off and travel around Australia before they start school," Mr Carney said via text.

"No big story, sorry."

Other local real estate agencies who have taken on his rental clients including McGrath in Ballina, Century 21 in Alstonville have been tight-lipped about the transfer.

The Professionals Ballina principal Rob McGoldrick said 40 of their clients had transferred from Century 21 in March before the business closed.

"At the time Dave was quite cooperative, we got ledgers and bonds transferred over," he said.

"It's a good thing for our landlords."

Century 21's head office has also been contacted for comment.