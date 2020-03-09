Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 6:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        News Residents and councillors discuss the burning issues that will be tackled by new Banana Shire Council

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        Husband and wife deal with slippery customers

        premium_icon Husband and wife deal with slippery customers

        News Two Biloela-based snake catchers combat a spike in sightings