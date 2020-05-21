$2 million towards building industrial estate

BUILDING INDUSTRY: $1.8 million of funding through the Queensland Governments Round of the Building Our Region Program will construct stage 3 of the Raedon Street Industrial Estate.

BILOELA’S industrial estate has gotten a huge boost from the State Government to help complete a $2.1 million project.

The State Government has put up over $1.8 million through Round 5 of the Building Our Regions Program (BOR) to help council construct road, stormwater and utilities infrastructure to complete Stage 3 of the Raedon Street Industrial Estate.

The project works will enable release of additional industrial lots for businesses to establish or expand in Biloela supporting economic growth and jobs.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said contractors are set to begin construction in the next fortnight to allow Novum Energy Australia to begin work on their rubber recycling plant, an Australian first, by the next financial year.

“We hope to have a fair bit in there in different resources,” Cr Ferrier said.

“We have to get more road-trains from Dululu to Biloela on the Burnett Highway

“Main Roads will widen Callide Bridge over the next 12 months and we then have to work on the Dululu bridge.

“Between state and federal Government that keeps you going but we’ve put up good projects to.”

Stage three consists of six lots with a total land area of 5.4ha.

The Raedon Street industrial estate was opened by Banana Shire Council and approved by State Government in 2010, to provide suitable land, close to established transport corridors, water and power infrastructure for small to medium sized industries.

The 40 block estate was developed in stages (one-six) with 11 blocks already sold and one under negotiation meaning the land for stages one and two are now almost fully occupied.

The stage three development is on target to be completed by mid 2020 after the installation of new sewage pump station, quoted at $581,827 by McMurtrie Consulting Engineers which is needed to connect stages three-six of the estate to the sewerage network.

The development of stages four, five and six will be based on future demand for the lots.

Round 5 of the BOR focuses on construction and planning projects that will create and sustain long-term employment in regional Queensland.

Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said construction was expected to start in coming weeks on 48 projects across the state as part of Round 5.

“Every one of these projects will make a huge difference to Queenslanders living in regional communities,” Ms Jones said.

“Whether it’s improving water supply and internet connectivity or expanding tourism opportunities, the positive impacts will be felt for generations – long after construction has completed.

“This program will create hundreds of jobs during construction.

“But we also know these projects will create even more employment opportunities for locals, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.”

Funding applications were submitted by local governments in August 2019 and have gone through a competitive assessment process by the Department of State Development.