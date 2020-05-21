$2 Macca’s menu item sends fans wild

There's not much you can keep from a Macca's lover.

The fast-food chain secretly added $2 doughnut balls to its menu and it didn't take long for fans to discover cheap treat.

"Doughnut Balls from Maccas. I've died and gone to heaven," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Did anyone else know you could get Doughnut Balls from McDonald's? Today is a good day!" another added.

Mmmm cinnamon doughnut balls now available at Macca’s – but there’s a catch. Picture: McDonald’s

The pack-of-five cinnamon doughnuts come with hot fudge dipping sauce for an extra $1.50, but unfortunately unless you live in New South Wales, you won't be able to experience it.

It had previously been sold in McDonald's stores across New Zealand for a limited time.

There are plans to roll it out to the rest of Australia in the coming weeks - so keep an eye out at your local Macca's.

It comes after the fast-food chain announced it would be making cartons of eggs available to customers.

"Anyone who comes to a Macca's for our contactless drive-through or takeaway service will now be able to pick-up milk, English muffins, bread rolls and eggs," a McDonald's spokesman said in April.

"We're also now able to provide more milk options to customers with the addition of almond, soy and lactose free milk cartons to the menu."

Along with cartons of eggs, the Macca’s has also expanded its milk range to accommodate customers. Picture: Supplied

From April 12, the bread rolls, English muffins and milk will also be made available to customers ordering McDelivery via UberEats, Deliveroo or DoorDash

"We're pleased to be able to continue to expand this offering to help the community safely access essential items like milk, bread and eggs, as well as their usual Macca's favourites," the spokesman said.

The additional menu items were announced after McDonald's first trialled the drive-through grocery menu on April 1.

NSW and Canberra stores were the first to get the expanded options on Sunday April 12; followed by the rest of the country on April 15 and 18.

Originally published as $2 Macca's menu item sends fans wild