Crime

14yo punched younger student, stole her shoes

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th May 2020 5:00 AM
A GIRL, 14, who punched a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes has been put on a good behaviour bond by a court.

The defendant, now 15, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Thursday to robbery with personal violence.

The court heard that on October 11, while at a Gladstone school, the victim was wearing a pair of Nike triple red shoes worth $150 when the defendant stood in front of her and demanded the shoes.

The defendant told the girl she had 10 seconds to give her the shoes or she would bash her. She counted down 10 then punched the back of her head.

The victim put her hands up before being struck again.

The court was told the defendant forcefully took the girl's shoes from her feet and said "That's what you get for being a lying dog" before the victim started crying.

The defendant handed the shoes to a male student and asked him to hold them for her.

The incident was seen by a number of people. The shoes were eventually returned.

Barrister Maree Willey said her client came from a good supportive family and she planned to finish school with hopes to go to university to study veterinary science.

Ms Willey told the court the girls had been friends and the incident occurred because the complainant had refused to return items to a friend.

She said this offending was "quite out of character" for her client who had no criminal history and had stayed out of trouble since.

She was put on a 12-month good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

